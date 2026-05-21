Star Bulk Carriers Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Star Bulk Carriers NASDAQ: SBLK reported solid profitability for the first quarter and outlined a capital allocation approach centered on returning free cash flow to shareholders, while management said it remains optimistic about dry bulk market conditions through the balance of the year.

Christos Begleris, co-chief financial officer, said the company posted net income of $58.5 million and adjusted net income of $63 million, or $0.52 in adjusted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $114.3 million, which he said reflected the “strong cash-generating capacity” of the company’s platform.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts: Sign Up

Revenue from the fleet totaled $212.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA from vessel operations was $113 million during the quarter, according to the company’s presentation discussed on the call.

Shareholder Returns and Balance Sheet

Begleris said Star Bulk continued to return capital through both dividends and share repurchases. During the first quarter and through the date of the call, the company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $37.9 million. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable June 20 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2026.

The company also updated its dividend distribution policy, with Begleris saying Star Bulk will distribute 100% of free cash flow, subject to maintaining a minimum cash balance of $2.1 million per vessel.

Star Bulk ended the quarter with approximately $432 million in total cash and cash equivalents, outstanding debt of about $874 million and $110 million in undrawn revolver capacity. Begleris said the company owns 29 debt-free vessels with an aggregate market value of around $700 million, giving it “substantial financial flexibility” for growth opportunities and downside protection.

He said Star Bulk has executed approximately $3.1 billion in “value-enhancing actions” since 2021, including dividends, buybacks and debt repayment. Over that period, the company returned about $14 per share in dividends and reduced total net debt by 63%.

Operating Performance and Fleet Investment

Star Bulk’s time charter equivalent rate was $18,493 per vessel per day in the quarter. Combined daily operating expenses and net cash general and administrative expenses were $6,420 per vessel per day, resulting in a daily cash margin of approximately $12,073 per vessel per day before debt service and capital expenditures, Begleris said.

Nicos Reskos, chief operating officer, said daily operating expenses were $5,045 per vessel and net cash G&A was $1,375 per vessel, describing the figures as among the lowest in the peer group. He attributed the cost performance to the company’s scale, integrated management platform and synergies from the Eagle Bulk integration.

Reskos said all eight of the company’s latest-generation, high-specification Kamsarmax newbuildings remain on track for delivery during 2026, with $195 million of capital expenditures remaining. Financing is “largely in place,” including $130 million of debt secured against five vessels built at Qingdao and an expected $51.2 million for three vessels built at Hengli.

The company is also continuing fleet-efficiency upgrades. Reskos said Star Bulk has completed 61 energy-saving device installations across the fleet, with eight more scheduled for 2026. He said efficiency initiatives including telemetry retrofits, hull upgrades and hull-cleaning robots have produced measured vessel performance improvements of 7% to 15%.

During the first quarter, Star Bulk delivered the Star Scarlett and Star Mariella to their new owners and collected net proceeds of approximately $46.4 million. Reskos said the company has sold 49 vessels since 2023 and has reinvested most of the net sale proceeds into share repurchases.

On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk expects to operate 141 vessels with an average age of about 12.2 years. Reskos said the company expects to take delivery of its first two newbuildings in May 2026, the Star Evelina and Star Emma, with six more vessels phasing in over the rest of the year.

ESG, Regulation and Technology

Chief Strategy Officer Charis Plakantonaki said the most recent session of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee did not produce consensus on the net-zero framework, with member states divided over whether it was fit for purpose or needed amendment. The committee agreed to continue intersessional work ahead of a November 2026 meeting.

Plakantonaki said Star Bulk remains engaged through industry initiatives and has joined the newly established advisory council to the Poseidon Principles Association, which will serve as a forum for dialogue between signatory banks, shipowners and maritime stakeholders.

She also said Star Bulk is expanding its use of artificial intelligence, including a custom-built company chatbot, off-the-shelf AI tools and AI capabilities in existing systems. The company completed an external AI-related cybersecurity risk assessment and is developing policies for responsible AI use.

Market Outlook

Constantinos Simantiras, head of market research, said 14.2 million deadweight tons of dry bulk capacity were delivered during the first four months of 2026, while 1.5 million deadweight tons were scrapped, resulting in net fleet growth of 12.7 million deadweight tons, or 3% year over year. He said the newbuilding order book stands at 13.2% of the fleet, which remains relatively low despite a pickup in Capesize orders.

Simantiras cited limited shipyard availability through late 2028, high shipbuilding costs and uncertainty around green propulsion technologies as factors keeping dry bulk contracting under control. He also said the fleet continues to age, with approximately 50% of the existing fleet expected to be more than 15 years old by the end of 2027.

On demand, Simantiras said Clarksons projects total dry bulk trade in 2026 will expand by 1.3% in tons and 2.5% in ton-miles. He said total dry bulk volumes rose approximately 3.5% year over year in the first quarter, helped by iron ore, minor bulks, record grain and bauxite shipments.

Management also addressed geopolitical risks. In response to an analyst question, Chief Executive Officer Petros Pappas said the company is “pretty bullish” for the balance of this year and next year. He said higher oil prices related to Middle East tensions could slow vessel speeds, which supports supply conditions, while higher energy costs may also incentivize coal use. However, he cautioned that a sharp rise in oil prices, such as to $150 per barrel or higher, could damage the global economy and reduce commodity demand.

Pappas also said Star Bulk does not plan to pursue additional newbuilding orders while prices remain elevated. He said the company views selling older and less efficient vessels as a better opportunity than buying or ordering new ships at current price levels.

Asked about potential vessel sales, President Hamish Norton said Star Bulk still plans to sell “smaller, older, and less fuel-efficient ships,” noting that the market is favorable for such disposals. He said proceeds could be used for share repurchases or retained for future opportunities.

About Star Bulk Carriers NASDAQ: SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company's vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Star Bulk Carriers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Star Bulk Carriers wasn't on the list.

While Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here