Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,483,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $107.27.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.
Starbucks News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company posted a beat-and-raise Q2: stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, raised FY26 guidance and reported improved comps (global comps ~6%, U.S. comps ~7.1%), which markets interpreted as proof the turnaround is working. Starbucks Stock Gains as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s “Back to Starbucks” moves (more staff, simpler menu, service improvements) tied to a ~$500M investment are being credited with lifting traffic and loyalty sign-ups, strengthening investor confidence. Starbucks Invested $500 Million in a Turnaround and Now Wall Street Is Drinking Up SBUX Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Traffic rebound is sustaining comp growth and helped produce the first quarterly EPS gain in two years—an operational inflection investors favor for forward momentum. Starbucks' Traffic Rebound Powers Strong Comp Growth in Q2 FY26
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational tweaks (shorter lines, faster espresso pours, rewards refresh) underscore execution improvements that can scale but require continued monitoring for durable margin recovery. Starbucks speeds up wait times with 4-minute lines...
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate footprint shift: plans for a $100M Nashville hub signal long-term structural changes to the workforce and costs but are not material to near-term revenue. Starbucks is heading to Nashville — and it's part of a bigger fast-food migration south
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and cost pressure: several reports flag that higher labor and store investment have kept profits from fully recovering, leaving uncertainty about how quickly margins will normalize. Starbucks customers are coming back. Profits haven't caught up yet.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed analyst signals: the stock’s strong run-up has prompted questions about whether gains are priced in (articles raising caution on stretched multiples and some firms keeping conservative ratings despite higher targets). Has Starbucks (SBUX) Run Too Far After Its 32% One Year Share Price Gain?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX
About Starbucks
(Get Free Report
)
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.
While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.