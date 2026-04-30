Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,483,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $107.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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