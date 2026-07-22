Starbucks (SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $9.1917 billion for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Starbucks Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that Starbucks raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, citing traffic gains, margin recovery, and cost savings as evidence the turnaround is gaining traction.

Zacks highlighted that Starbucks raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, citing traffic gains, margin recovery, and cost savings as evidence the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Motley Fool said Niccol’s turnaround appears to be “quietly working,” even though profits were cut in half last year, suggesting investors still see meaningful upside if execution continues.

Recent commentary from The Motley Fool said Niccol’s turnaround appears to be “quietly working,” even though profits were cut in half last year, suggesting investors still see meaningful upside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Health-related news that moderate coffee intake may reduce cardiovascular risk could provide a modest sentiment lift for coffee demand overall.

Health-related news that moderate coffee intake may reduce cardiovascular risk could provide a modest sentiment lift for coffee demand overall. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are now focused on Starbucks’ upcoming earnings report on July 29, which will be the next key checkpoint for validating the turnaround.

Investors are now focused on Starbucks’ upcoming earnings report on July 29, which will be the next key checkpoint for validating the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Luckin Coffee’s move into New York adds a new competitor in the U.S. coffee market and could pressure Starbucks’ traffic and pricing power, especially in key urban markets.

Luckin Coffee’s move into New York adds a new competitor in the U.S. coffee market and could pressure Starbucks’ traffic and pricing power, especially in key urban markets. Negative Sentiment: Despite progress, Starbucks is still operating from a weaker profit base after earnings were roughly cut in half last year, leaving the valuation more dependent on sustained recovery.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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