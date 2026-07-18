Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.70.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,177,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,690,000 after buying an additional 2,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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