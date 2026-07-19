Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.

STRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starz Entertainment from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Starz Entertainment and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Starz Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRZ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

In other Starz Entertainment news, EVP Jason Wyrick sold 2,803 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $71,392.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,241 shares in the company, valued at $693,828.27. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,757 shares in the company, valued at $386,206.63. The trade was a 36.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 22.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 632.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,012 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 547.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 148,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

Starz Entertainment Company Profile

Starz Entertainment NASDAQ: STRZ is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company's core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment's business is its investment in original content production.

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