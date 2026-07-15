Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
State Street logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • State Street announced a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, up 9.5% from the previous $0.84 payout. The dividend is payable on October 13 to shareholders of record on October 1, with the ex-dividend date also set for October 1.
  • The new dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.0%, and the company’s payout ratio of 32.3% suggests the dividend remains well covered by earnings. Analysts also expect future coverage to stay strong based on projected earnings.
  • State Street recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $2.84 EPS versus the $2.64 consensus and revenue of $3.80 billion, up 15.6% year over year. The stock has also traded near its 52-week high, reflecting strong recent performance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a 9.5% increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $14.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $184.59. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. State Street's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for State Street (NYSE:STT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in State Street Right Now?

Before you consider State Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and State Street wasn't on the list.

While State Street currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines