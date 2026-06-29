State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.1563.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on State Street from $137.50 to $158.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on State Street from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $243,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,829.78. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,251,403.20. This represents a 13.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,829,271 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $367,041,000 after buying an additional 377,568 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,199 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting State Street

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. State Street has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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