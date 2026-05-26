State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.16 and last traded at $156.74, with a volume of 101172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The firm's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. State Street's payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,059.84. The trade was a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,711 shares of company stock worth $3,933,032 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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