State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $144.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $85.05 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,059.84. This represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about State Street

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State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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