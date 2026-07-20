Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0111.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,294,105 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,515,000 after buying an additional 1,150,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $553,692,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $434,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stellantis by 84.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,518,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,046,160 shares of the company's stock worth $207,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,576 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stellantis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here