Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.18. Stellantis shares last traded at $7.0550, with a volume of 9,664,727 shares trading hands.

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More Stellantis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis unveiled a long-term turnaround roadmap that includes a roughly €60 billion plan through 2030, targets for positive cash flow by 2028, and about €6 billion in annual cost savings, signaling a more disciplined push to restore profitability. Article Title

Stellantis unveiled a long-term turnaround roadmap that includes a roughly €60 billion plan through 2030, targets for positive cash flow by 2028, and about €6 billion in annual cost savings, signaling a more disciplined push to restore profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced STLA One, a modular vehicle architecture aimed at lowering complexity and improving cost efficiency, which could support margins and faster product development. Article Title

The company also introduced STLA One, a modular vehicle architecture aimed at lowering complexity and improving cost efficiency, which could support margins and faster product development. Positive Sentiment: Stellantis expanded its technology collaboration with Applied Intuition around STLA Brain, a move that supports software-defined vehicles and may improve the customer experience over time. Article Title

Stellantis expanded its technology collaboration with Applied Intuition around STLA Brain, a move that supports software-defined vehicles and may improve the customer experience over time. Positive Sentiment: Stellantis and Wayve announced a partnership to bring hands-free driver-assist technology to future vehicles, reinforcing the company’s push into advanced autonomous features and next-generation mobility. Article Title

Stellantis and Wayve announced a partnership to bring hands-free driver-assist technology to future vehicles, reinforcing the company’s push into advanced autonomous features and next-generation mobility. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is exploring U.S. vehicle-development collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, and a separate Dongfeng venture in Europe could broaden distribution and manufacturing partnerships. Article Title

The company said it is exploring U.S. vehicle-development collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, and a separate Dongfeng venture in Europe could broaden distribution and manufacturing partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis is also highlighting a refreshed product offensive, including dozens of new models and more affordable Jeep and Ram offerings, which supports the growth story but will take time to translate into results. Article Title

Stellantis is also highlighting a refreshed product offensive, including dozens of new models and more affordable Jeep and Ram offerings, which supports the growth story but will take time to translate into results. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat strategy news, investors are still dealing with a newly filed securities-fraud class action related to alleged misstatements about electrification and restructuring needs, which adds legal uncertainty and headline risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Read Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,212,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stellantis by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 298,611 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 803,186 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Stellantis by 440.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 203,731 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $77,209,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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