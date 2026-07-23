Stellantis (STLA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2711 per share and revenue of $49.0101 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stellantis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STLA opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stellantis from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here