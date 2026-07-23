Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Stellantis (STLA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Stellantis logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2711 per share and revenue of $49.0101 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stellantis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STLA opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stellantis from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

See Also

Earnings History for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Stellantis Right Now?

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines