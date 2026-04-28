Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Stepan had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $604.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Stepan's conference call:

Reported a GAAP net loss of $41.4 million in Q1 2026 largely from a $65.4 million pre-tax restructuring charge; Adjusted Net Income fell to $10.3 million (down 47%) and Adjusted EBITDA was $49.6 million (down 14%).

pre-tax restructuring charge; fell to $10.3 million (down 47%) and Adjusted EBITDA was $49.6 million (down 14%). Project Catalyst remains on track to deliver about $100 million in pre-tax savings over the next two years (≈60% expected in 2026), and the company agreed to sell non‑productive Millsdale land for $30 million to strengthen the balance sheet.

remains on track to deliver about in pre-tax savings over the next two years (≈60% expected in 2026), and the company agreed to sell non‑productive Millsdale land for $30 million to strengthen the balance sheet. Surfactants showed organic net sales growth (+8%) and volume gains in crop productivity, oilfield and industrial cleaning, but Surfactants Adjusted EBITDA declined ~$7 million due to temporary lower absorption and production timing in Asia, a U.S. cold snap, Mexican competitive pressure, and elevated oleochemical costs — management expects partial recovery in future quarters.

Polymers delivered an 8% increase in Adjusted EBITDA driven by North American spray‑foam and phthalic anhydride demand despite an 11% sales decline and weak European construction; Specialty Products volumes rose 30% (MCT line) though EBITDA was slightly down on mix and raw‑material timing.

Q1 cash from operations was $17 million and Free Cash Flow was negative $14 million (seasonal working capital build); Q1 CapEx was $31 million with a 2026 CapEx range of $105–115 million, net debt $511 million and leverage of 2.7 as management focuses on deleveraging.

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Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,605. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stepan has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stepan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stepan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stepan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stepan from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCL

About Stepan

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

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