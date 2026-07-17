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Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Stepan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stepan’s stock rose above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as $60.16 versus a 200-day average of $53.05, signaling a short-term technical breakout.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Reduce” after recent rating changes from Zacks Research and Weiss Ratings.
  • The company posted mixed fundamentals, including Q1 earnings of $0.45 per share above estimates but revenue slightly below expectations, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.05 and traded as high as $60.16. Stepan shares last traded at $59.4130, with a volume of 142,954 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Stepan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stepan from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCL

Stepan Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $604.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.25 million. Stepan had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stepan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.84%.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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