Stephen Altemus Sells 13,751 Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Altemus sold 13,751 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $324,661.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,446,506.95. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,254. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Further Reading

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