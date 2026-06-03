Stephen Feider Sells 6,676 Shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 6,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $84,184.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,928.33. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Beta Bionics Stock Performance

Beta Bionics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 1,045,934 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,693. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.40.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBNX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994,728 shares of the company's stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313,920 shares of the company's stock worth $85,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company's stock worth $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 213.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company's stock worth $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,217 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,414,838 shares of the company's stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,576 shares during the period.

More Beta Bionics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Article Title

Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Neutral Sentiment: The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Article Title

The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Article Title

Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO, sold shares on June 2 to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards, adding to investor caution even though the company said the sales were not discretionary. Article Title

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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