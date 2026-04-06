Stephen Keller Buys 30,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Keller bought 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,200. The trade was a -300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,947. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 458,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 409,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 108,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Compass Diversified from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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