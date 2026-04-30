Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Stephens' price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.60.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,509,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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