Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Stephens' target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company's previous close.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 target price on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.77.

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Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.24 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 57.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Health Catalyst by 54.5% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 232,851 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 13,436,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,293,000 after buying an additional 1,206,039 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Health Catalyst

Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

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