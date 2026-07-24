Stephens Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $36.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stephens' price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company's current price.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbia Banking System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.88.

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Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $32.26 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Devine David Moore sold 3,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $115,269.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 18,636 shares in the company, valued at $554,793.72. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 572.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 412,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 887,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Banking System this week:

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company's offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

Further Reading

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