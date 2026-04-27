Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $560.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Stephens' target price indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.09.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.82. 386,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.81. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $326.14 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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