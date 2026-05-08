Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Stephens' price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.36.

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Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Affirm has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company's stock.

More Affirm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Affirm reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, well above the consensus $0.17 — a clear earnings beat that signals improving profitability and drove initial upside in the stock. Affirm Beats Q3

Affirm reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, well above the consensus $0.17 — a clear earnings beat that signals improving profitability and drove initial upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $4.2B (above consensus ~$4.1B) and issued Q4 revenue guidance near $1.1B — guidance that suggests continued top-line momentum and supported the stock. (Company releases/ investor letter). Press Release

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $4.2B (above consensus ~$4.1B) and issued Q4 revenue guidance near $1.1B — guidance that suggests continued top-line momentum and supported the stock. (Company releases/ investor letter). Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew ~32.7% year-over-year, indicating solid underlying demand for Affirm’s BNPL and payments services even as macro risks linger. MarketBeat Coverage

Revenue grew ~32.7% year-over-year, indicating solid underlying demand for Affirm’s BNPL and payments services even as macro risks linger. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its shareholder letter/8‑K and hosted a conference call; slides and transcript are available for detail on unit economics and loss rates — important for investors to review but not new headline news. Slide Deck / Call

Company filed its shareholder letter/8‑K and hosted a conference call; slides and transcript are available for detail on unit economics and loss rates — important for investors to review but not new headline news. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets ran earnings analyses and metric comparisons (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) summarizing the quarter and key ratios — useful context but largely restatements of the results. Yahoo Analysis

Multiple outlets ran earnings analyses and metric comparisons (Yahoo, Zacks, Chron) summarizing the quarter and key ratios — useful context but largely restatements of the results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $943.95M missed consensus (~$995M), which tempers the EPS beat and raises questions about near-term top-line momentum. Quarterly Results

Quarterly revenue of $943.95M missed consensus (~$995M), which tempers the EPS beat and raises questions about near-term top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Commentary flagged by PYMNTS highlights that Affirm sits at the intersection of consumer credit and private credit — areas sensitive to economic stress and rate cycles, which increases downside risk if delinquencies or funding costs rise. PYMNTS: Credit Risk Focus

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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