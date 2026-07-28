Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Price

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Stephens' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.00.

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Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $156.32 and a 52 week high of $213.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $658.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Simpson Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Simpson Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat estimates: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.09 per diluted share, well above the $2.72 consensus estimate, while sales of $671.1 million topped expectations of approximately $658.8 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and earnings per share rose 25.1% from $2.47 a year earlier. Simpson Manufacturing Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.09 per diluted share, well above the $2.72 consensus estimate, while sales of $671.1 million topped expectations of approximately $658.8 million. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and earnings per share rose 25.1% from $2.47 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Operating income climbed 20.6% to $169.1 million, supported by sales growth and operating leverage. The results reinforce the company’s ability to expand earnings despite ongoing uncertainty in construction and housing markets. Simpson Manufacturing Announces Second Quarter Results

Operating income climbed 20.6% to $169.1 million, supported by sales growth and operating leverage. The results reinforce the company’s ability to expand earnings despite ongoing uncertainty in construction and housing markets. Positive Sentiment: Expanded share repurchases: Simpson repurchased $48.7 million of stock during the quarter and increased its remaining 2026 buyback authorization by $50 million, bringing the authorization to $200 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which may support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Simpson Manufacturing Updates Guidance and Buyback Authorization

Simpson repurchased $48.7 million of stock during the quarter and increased its remaining 2026 buyback authorization by $50 million, bringing the authorization to $200 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which may support per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance range narrowed: Management narrowed its 2026 operating-margin outlook to 19.7%-20.5%. The tighter range improves visibility, although investors will assess whether the midpoint implies limited additional margin expansion after the strong quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Narrows 2026 Operating Margin Guidance

Management narrowed its 2026 operating-margin outlook to 19.7%-20.5%. The tighter range improves visibility, although investors will assess whether the midpoint implies limited additional margin expansion after the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus: The earnings call highlighted strong sales growth and the company’s updated outlook. With SSD shares trading near the upper half of their 52-week range and at roughly 22.6 times earnings, the market may require continued execution for further upside. Simpson Manufacturing Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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