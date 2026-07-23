Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stephens' price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Trading Up 2.0%

WAB traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.89. 931,815 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $298.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec posted Q2 earnings of $2.76 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 17.5% to $3.18 billion on broad-based strength in freight and transit. Article title

Wabtec posted Q2 earnings of $2.76 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 17.5% to $3.18 billion on broad-based strength in freight and transit. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 guidance to $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion in revenue and $10.60-$10.90 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued demand and margin expansion. Article title

The company raised FY2026 guidance to $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion in revenue and $10.60-$10.90 in adjusted EPS, signaling management confidence in continued demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results, including Susquehanna to $340, KeyCorp to $340, and Wells Fargo to $315, reflecting improved expectations for WAB’s earnings power. Article title

Several firms raised price targets after the results, including Susquehanna to $340, KeyCorp to $340, and Wells Fargo to $315, reflecting improved expectations for WAB’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage also turned bullish, with the stock crossing above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and flashing a “golden cross” style signal, which can attract momentum investors. Article title

Technical coverage also turned bullish, with the stock crossing above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages and flashing a “golden cross” style signal, which can attract momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wabtec also had a series of momentum-focused articles highlighting the stock as a strong technical setup, reinforcing the recent investor enthusiasm rather than adding new fundamentals. Article title

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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