Stephens Reaffirms "Overweight" Rating for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens' price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $48.00 price target on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE EE opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $43.17.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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