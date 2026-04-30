Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $517.00 and last traded at $514.5850, with a volume of 171540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $572.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 9.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.06.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,180. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $49,162,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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