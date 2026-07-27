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Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Sterling Infrastructure logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Sterling Infrastructure is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Monday’s market close, August 3. Analysts anticipate earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of approximately $969.2 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its prior quarter, reporting $3.59 in earnings per share versus the $2.29 consensus and revenue of $825.67 million. Management’s FY 2026 earnings guidance is $18.40–$19.05 per share.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $720.67, while shares recently opened at $660.93. General Counsel Mark D. Wolf also sold 2,500 shares at an average price of $888.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $969.2160 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $660.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $244.02 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $782.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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