Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 896,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session's volume of 673,100 shares.The stock last traded at €16.10 and had previously closed at €16.21.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price objective on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.98. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported €0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €346.50 million for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,491,751 shares of the company's stock worth $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 602,050 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,269,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,185,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,785,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,923,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 368,792 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

Further Reading

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