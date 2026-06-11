Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.8750.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.6%

SHOO stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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