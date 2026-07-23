Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Steven Madden (SHOO) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Steven Madden logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Steven Madden is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts looking for $0.31 EPS and $634.9 million in revenue. The company has also guided FY 2026 EPS to $2.00-$2.10.
  • The company’s last quarter beat expectations, posting $0.45 EPS on $653.1 million in revenue, and revenue rose 18% year over year. Analysts currently forecast $2 EPS for the full fiscal year and $3 EPS next year.
  • Steven Madden’s stock recently traded around $43.51, near its 52-week high of $47.10, and the company continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, equivalent to a 1.9% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $634.9420 million for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Steven Madden Right Now?

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines