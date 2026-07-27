Steven Madden's (SHOO) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the textile maker's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHOO. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.12.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after buying an additional 528,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,784,943 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,965,000 after acquiring an additional 367,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,827 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,225,742 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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