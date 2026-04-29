Steven Yi Sells 6,565 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $65,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,918,429 shares in the company, valued at $29,184,290. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $267,390.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $336,293.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.1%

MAX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 668,947 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAX

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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