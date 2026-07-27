Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to "Market Perform" Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stewart Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.24). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.12%.The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $838.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.87 per share, with a total value of $63,870.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,921.58. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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