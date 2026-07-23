Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company's current price.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.67.

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Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 736,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Financial delivered Q2 earnings and revenue beats, with EPS of $1.42 and revenue of $1.45 billion, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s operating performance. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel Financial delivered Q2 earnings and revenue beats, with EPS of $1.42 and revenue of $1.45 billion, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company’s net income and profitability improved materially year over year, with net income available to common shareholders rising to $217.2 million and ROE remaining strong, which may support the stock’s upward move. Conference Call and Earnings Details

The company’s net income and profitability improved materially year over year, with net income available to common shareholders rising to $217.2 million and ROE remaining strong, which may support the stock’s upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles today focused on the earnings call transcript, highlights, and snapshot coverage, suggesting investors are still digesting management commentary for clues on the outlook. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Several articles today focused on the earnings call transcript, highlights, and snapshot coverage, suggesting investors are still digesting management commentary for clues on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted that Stifel missed sales expectations, indicating some investors may be focusing on the slight revenue shortfall versus the most optimistic estimates. Stifel Financial Corp Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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