Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $158.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential downside of 11.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.67.

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Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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