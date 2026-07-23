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Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $205.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Philip Morris International to $205 from $195 and kept a buy rating, implying about 6% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain broadly constructive, with Morgan Stanley at $215, Needham at $215, and BTIG at $216; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $201.44.
  • Philip Morris recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $2.20 EPS on $11.19 billion in revenue, and its smoke-free products continue to drive growth and investor optimism.
  • Interested in Philip Morris International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.12. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $199.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris posted record Q2 2026 net revenue of $11.19 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.20, both above estimates, driven by strong smoke-free product demand and international growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Smoke-free products now make up 42% of revenue, with IQOS and ZYN leading share gains and supporting margin expansion, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth story. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $215 from $200 and reiterated a buy rating, while BTIG upgraded the stock to strong-buy, signaling improving analyst sentiment after the earnings report. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris reached a new 12-month high after its strong earnings results, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s growth and defensive dividend profile. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company raised spending plans for ZYN and highlighted increased U.S. investment, which could support future growth but may pressure near-term profitability. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year EPS guidance due to currency headwinds and war-related costs, which likely explains why some investors remain cautious despite the strong quarter. Article Title

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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Analyst Recommendations for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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