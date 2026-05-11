Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 68.97% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $8.00 target price on Arhaus and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.69.

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Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.97 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,897,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Arhaus by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,056,367 shares of the company's stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 713,324 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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