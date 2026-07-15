Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company's previous close.

ULH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). Universal Logistics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $367.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,107 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,766 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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