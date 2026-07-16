Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Telesat logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Telesat with a buy rating, even as the broader analyst view remains cautious.
  • Other firms are mixed on TSAT, but the overall consensus is still "Reduce" with an average target price of $33.50.
  • Telesat recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $2.21 per share, though revenue came in roughly in line with estimates at $62.62 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Telesat.

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telesat from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telesat in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Telesat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Telesat from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Telesat in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telesat presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSAT

Telesat Stock Performance

Telesat stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Telesat has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $59.12.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.54). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.The company had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telesat will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Telesat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,831,693 shares of the company's stock worth $53,302,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 307.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 409,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 309,153 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telesat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the company's stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator that designs, builds and delivers high-performance satellite communications solutions across multiple markets. The company operates a fleet of geostationary satellites to provide video distribution, data networking and managed broadband services to media companies, network operators, governments and enterprise customers. Telesat's infrastructure supports television distribution, cellular backhaul, rural broadband and corporate network applications.

In addition to its geostationary offerings, Telesat is developing a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation known as Lightspeed.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Telesat Right Now?

Before you consider Telesat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telesat wasn't on the list.

While Telesat currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines