Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.00% from the company's previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.46.

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GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. GXO Logistics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 3,222,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,697,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,409 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,648,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,218 shares of the company's stock worth $62,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,598,000. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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