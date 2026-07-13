Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential downside of 6.77% from the company's current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $285.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $236.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.09.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $279.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $270.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $294.98. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $318,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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