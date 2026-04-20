Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.07.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,855.93, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $4,346,028. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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