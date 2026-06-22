Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Price

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

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Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $299.97 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $262.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total transaction of $138,806.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,993.05. This trade represents a 43.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,981 shares of company stock worth $5,855,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,903,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,361,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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