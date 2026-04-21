Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Starbucks logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price objective on Starbucks to $115 and kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 16.22% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed-to-positive—16 Buy, 13 Hold and 1 Sell—with an average price target of $104.93; Starbucks trades near $98.95, has a high P/E of 81.78, and guided FY2026 EPS to 2.15–2.40.
  • Insiders have made modest sales recently (CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares; EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500), while large institutions such as Norges Bank and Capital Research materially increased holdings, leaving about 72.29% of shares owned by institutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the coffee company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,840. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Starbucks Right Now?

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines