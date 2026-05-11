Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Price

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the construction company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.30.

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Trex Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TREX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 102,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,006. Trex has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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