Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $75.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.00.

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TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 579,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.07. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 864 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $120,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,219.92. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total transaction of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,162,367.69. This represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $2,353,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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