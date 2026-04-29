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STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
STMicroelectronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Price action: STMicroelectronics hit a new 52-week high of $52.06 (last $51.7180) in mid-day trading, rising about 4.4% on ~1.4M shares traded.
  • Analyst sentiment: The stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (10 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell) with an average target of $49.07, while several firms including Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna recently raised ratings or targets.
  • Fundamentals: Market cap is $46.71B with a high trailing P/E of 324.45; the company reported quarterly revenue of $3.10B and EPS of $0.13, with analysts expecting about $1.18 EPS for the fiscal year and a strong liquidity profile (current ratio 3.31, debt/equity 0.12).
  • Interested in STMicroelectronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.7180, with a volume of 1402712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.07.

Read Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 324.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

See Also

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