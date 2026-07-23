STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.77, but opened at $54.40. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $55.4480, with a volume of 8,916,531 shares trading hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.61.

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STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.78 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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