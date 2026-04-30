STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Up 4.9% - What's Next?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.2630. Approximately 14,982,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,266,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.9%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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