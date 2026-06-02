STMicroelectronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 29,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the typical volume of 14,424 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting STMicroelectronics

Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: STMicroelectronics doubled its 2026 data-center revenue ambition to about $1 billion from “nicely above $500 million,” citing continued strong AI infrastructure demand and progress on capacity ramp-up. Reuters article

STMicroelectronics doubled its 2026 data-center revenue ambition to about $1 billion from “nicely above $500 million,” citing continued strong AI infrastructure demand and progress on capacity ramp-up. Positive Sentiment: The company’s outlook upgrade helped lift STMicroelectronics shares and broadly boosted European tech stocks, reinforcing investor optimism around AI-related semiconductor names. MSN article

The company’s outlook upgrade helped lift STMicroelectronics shares and broadly boosted European tech stocks, reinforcing investor optimism around AI-related semiconductor names. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that STMicroelectronics is considering further expansion at its Crolles chipmaking site as demand for silicon photonics used in AI data centers accelerates, which could support future growth. Reuters article

Reuters also reported that STMicroelectronics is considering further expansion at its Crolles chipmaking site as demand for silicon photonics used in AI data centers accelerates, which could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but it does not change fundamentals by itself.

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but it does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Additional reports repeated the same revenue guidance increase and market reaction, confirming the AI-demand narrative rather than adding new information.

Additional reports repeated the same revenue guidance increase and market reaction, confirming the AI-demand narrative rather than adding new information. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said the company raised prices again, but details were limited and the direct stock impact is unclear.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of STM stock traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,223. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. STMicroelectronics's payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,532,428 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $273,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199,951 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $134,887,000 after buying an additional 1,196,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,348,569 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $132,240,000 after buying an additional 1,326,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,990,874 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $112,782,000 after buying an additional 641,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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